The agreements stemming from the trilateral meeting were modest, but the rhetoric that came at the start of it was not.

"We are really making history," Trump said. "The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used."

After the meeting, Xi called it positive, constructive and fruitful, while Putin described the trilateral talks as open and candid, calling the format "useful and substantive."

"It is a serious collaborative work," he said in response to a question about whether the image of the meeting itself mattered more than the substance.

The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants "a new, improved and modernized" deal that includes China. But China has less motivation to accept limits given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the U.S. and Russian stockpiles.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said the meeting could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals.

"We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump," Kimball said. "And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs."

The leaders also talked about Iran and trade

The U.S. president earlier had a separate one-on-one with Xi, their third substantial meeting this year.

Trump said they had a shared interest in having oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil shipments from the Middle East that was repeatedly shut because of attacks in the Iran war. Trump suggested he would push Xi to buy more agricultural products from America.

Xi said that relations between the U.S. and China have been "generally stable and improved" during Trump's presidency. The official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Xi discussed Taiwan with Trump and said the two countries needed to improve communication on economic and trade issues.