CHANDIGARH: Indian-origin gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, who hails from Punjab, has been placed at the top of Canada's newly released list of 25 most-wanted fugitives under the Be On the Lookout (BOLO) programme. A reward of 250,000 Canadian dollars (approximately Rs 1.63 crore) has been announced for information leading to his arrest. Brar already carries a Rs 10-lakh bounty announced by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), while the US had announced a reward of $1 million last September.

Another Indian-origin man, Manpreet Singh, who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton, has also featured on the list.

Brar is wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection with the September 20, 2023, murder of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill in the Castlebury Meadows neighbourhood of northwest Winnipeg. Gill was shot dead outside his house in the Hazelton Drive area. Arrest warrants were issued against Brar and another individual, Karanbir Singh, in 2024 on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy. However, both remain at large.

The Winnipeg Police Service has described Brar as a high-ranking member of a criminal organisation and an extremely dangerous individual. He is also among the accused in the May 29, 2022, killing of singer and politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, in Jawaharke village in Punjab.

The announcement was made by Canada's BOLO programme, an initiative that encourages citizens to remain vigilant and help locate the country's most-wanted fugitives. It comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) added Brar to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in September and announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest.

Addressing a press conference organised by the BOLO programme, Winnipeg Police Service Deputy Chief Cam Mackid said the alleged harm caused by Brar extended beyond any one community, city or country. He reiterated that Brar should be considered extremely dangerous and warned the public not to approach him, as he should be considered armed and dangerous.