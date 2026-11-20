CHANDIGARH: Indian-origin gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, who hails from Punjab, has been placed at the top of Canada's newly released list of 25 most-wanted fugitives under the Be On the Lookout (BOLO) programme. A reward of 250,000 Canadian dollars (approximately Rs 1.63 crore) has been announced for information leading to his arrest. Brar already carries a Rs 10-lakh bounty announced by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), while the US had announced a reward of $1 million last September.
Another Indian-origin man, Manpreet Singh, who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton, has also featured on the list.
Brar is wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection with the September 20, 2023, murder of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill in the Castlebury Meadows neighbourhood of northwest Winnipeg. Gill was shot dead outside his house in the Hazelton Drive area. Arrest warrants were issued against Brar and another individual, Karanbir Singh, in 2024 on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy. However, both remain at large.
The Winnipeg Police Service has described Brar as a high-ranking member of a criminal organisation and an extremely dangerous individual. He is also among the accused in the May 29, 2022, killing of singer and politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, in Jawaharke village in Punjab.
The announcement was made by Canada's BOLO programme, an initiative that encourages citizens to remain vigilant and help locate the country's most-wanted fugitives. It comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) added Brar to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in September and announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest.
Addressing a press conference organised by the BOLO programme, Winnipeg Police Service Deputy Chief Cam Mackid said the alleged harm caused by Brar extended beyond any one community, city or country. He reiterated that Brar should be considered extremely dangerous and warned the public not to approach him, as he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Brar, who police say entered Canada on a student visa in 2017, is also wanted in India in connection with a murder case dating back to 2022 and in the US in connection with a racketeering case. The FBI has identified Brar as a former close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. During his early days in Ontario, Brar reportedly worked as a truck driver, delivery executive and in several other temporary jobs. However, he remained in contact with Bishnoi and other criminals in Punjab. Over the years, he allegedly began operating a gang from Canada before eventually falling out with Bishnoi.
He is being investigated not only for alleged murders and extortion but also for reportedly channeling crores of rupees through hawala networks and cryptocurrency transactions.
The NIA, India's federal anti-terror agency, has also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to Brar's arrest. The combined value of the rewards announced by authorities in Canada, the US and India exceeds Rs 11 crore.
Meanwhile, 29-year-old Manpreet Singh has also been included in the BOLO programme's list of 25 most-wanted fugitives. He is described as a 5-foot-11-inch-tall South Asian man weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right upper arm bearing the English inscription "Manna". He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder with a firearm.
On August 19, 2025, police responded to a shooting at a residence on Bayhampton Drive in Brampton. Investigators allege that two armed suspects entered the house and shot two occupants. One victim survived, while the other succumbed to the injuries.
Singh, who was 28 at the time, was identified as one of the alleged suspects. On October 24, 2025, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued against him. Police believe Singh fled Canada shortly after the homicide and may have connections in both Canada and the United States. His last known address was 16 Bowsfield Drive in Brampton.
Police have appealed to the public for information that could help locate the two fugitives.