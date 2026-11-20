The ruling was cheered as a first step toward justice

Nay San Lwin, an activist with the Arakan Rohingya National Council, who now lives outside Myanmar, said the court's ruling was just the “first victory on our path to our final one: returning to our homeland and living there in peace and dignity.”

“Without action and support from the international community, the court’s order will remain only a declaration,” he told The Associated Press. “Every country must help in whatever way it can.”

Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government, the main organization coordinating opposition to military rule in Myanmar since the 2021 army takeover, welcomed the ICJ ruling, saying it respected the authority of the court and its judgment.

It also stressed that the pursuit of justice for the Rohingya must be accompanied by efforts to end the military’s ongoing violence against civilians across Myanmar.

The case focused on the military's so-called “clearance operations” in Rakhine state in 2017 when the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi was in power. Min Aung Hlaing, who was commander in chief at the time, seized power from Suu Kyi in 2021 and has since consolidated his control of the government, being elected president earlier this year in a vote critics said was neither free nor fair.

The country is now embroiled in a bloody civil war, with pro-democracy and other militias fighting against the military.

Myanmar believes the evidence against it was insufficient

Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry on Friday night issued a longer, more detailed response to the court's ruling, saying it was disappointed because it felt that the evidence failed to meet “the standard of proof that must be met in order to establish that genocide has been committed.” It asserted that the charges against Myanmar misrepresented the situation when its military was carrying out “counter-terrorism actions.”

Such actions “were limited in scope and duration, lasting only a matter of days, and were undertaken in direct response to widespread terrorist attacks" that it said were perpetrated by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA.

ARSA was the militant armed Rohingya group whose attacks against government outposts in Rakhine were the immediate trigger for the Myanmar military’s devastating 2017 crackdown.

ARSA’s “intimidations, attacks, destructions, killings and acts of terrorism" caused destruction and displacement, the statement said, charging that those actions were intended to draw a response from Myanmar's security agencies and attract international attention.

The statement did not commit to any of the remedies ordered by the court, which include reparations, arranging the refugees' safe return, and punishment of the perpetrators of genocide.

It said that Myanmar will continue providing humanitarian assistance for displaced persons in northern Rakhine state and repatriate those in refugee camps in Bangladesh “as and when situations permit, while upholding the best interest of its people and sovereignty.”

"The Government of Myanmar will take time to carefully and thoroughly study the Judgment," it said.