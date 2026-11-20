New Delhi, India: A Pakistan government minister arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a regional conference, officials said, the first visit at that level since a deadly conflict last year between the nuclear-armed rivals.

India and Pakistan have fought multiple wars since their independence from British rule in 1947, primarily over the divided Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, which both countries claim.

Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik is representing Pakistan at a cultural meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Indian capital, the Pakistan High Commission in India said.

His visit is also a first by a Pakistani minister since former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the SCO meeting in the Indian state of Goa in May 2023, and two years after India's Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attended the bloc's meeting in Islamabad in 2024.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to address the "Civilisational Dialogue Forum" of the 10-member regional bloc.

The four-day meeting is "aims to celebrate the rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region" as well as to "strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation".

India and Pakistan fought a four-day conflict in 2025, triggered by an attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir.

India blamed Pakistan for backing the attack -- a charge Islamabad denied -- escalating into intense drone, missile and artillery exchanges that killed at least 70 people on both sides.

Malik's visit comes two days after Indian security forces killed Lateef Bhat, a commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist group it says is based in Pakistan.

The rivalry has also made its way to sporting events, including this year when the Pakistan national team withdrew from an Asian hockey tournament hosted in India, citing security concerns.