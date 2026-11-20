WARSAW: Warsaw on Friday said at least one Russian missile hit south-east Poland during Moscow's overnight attack on Ukraine, adding that authorities were investigating three impact sites, with a drone and a possible second missile also suspected.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier called an emergency government meeting, saying the NATO country's airspace had been violated.

Russia pummelled Ukraine at night with drones and missiles, killing at least eight people in Kyiv, a day after a Russia-US-China summit.

In almost five years of Russia's invasion, Poland -- Ukraine's western neighbour -- has several times said stray projectiles have flown over or crashed on its territory.

"There are three impact sites. In Nowy Lipowiec, we can already confirm it was a Kh-101 missile, in the second place there is also talk of a missile, in the third it was most likely a jet-powered drone," Poland's defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, according to Polish media.

"Nobody was hurt, we did not note any infrastructure destruction," he added.

Polish authorities said they were conducting search operations in three villages: Nowy Lipowiec, Molodycz and Rudnik nad Sanem.

Tusk said early on Friday he received a report "on the security situation in the Bilgoraj district following the violation of Polish airspace."

Nowy Lipowiec is around 40 miles (60 kilometres) from the Ukraine border.

"The whole house shook. There was a boom, as if lightening hit," a local woman in the village told Poland's TVN TV station.

She said it happened around 6.30 a.m.

Europe has chosen Poland to be among the five countries to represent the Europeans in future US-led talks on Ukraine.

Warsaw has been one of Ukraine's main allies, becoming a transit route for the West to supply weapons to Ukraine and hosting more than a million Ukrainian refugees.