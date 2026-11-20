RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis warned civilians to evacuate the major port of Hodeida on Friday, prompting threats of widespread reprisals from the Iran-backed group.
The Houthis vowed to hit Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea ports if Hodeida was attacked, while warning Saudi airspace was "unsafe" and also threatening Riyadh's financial district.
The warnings could foreshadow yet another round of strikes, following months of missile and drone attacks and deadly air raids since a truce in Yemen's civil war collapsed in July.
"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition is asking civilians to evacuate the port of Hodeida... for their safety," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posted on X.
The Houthis quickly responded by saying "Jeddah and all enemy Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast will be targets for our forces" if Hodeida is hit.
They also "warn all airlines that Saudi airspace is unsafe, as it will be the theatre of our operations in the coming hours, except for the holy airspace over Mecca and Medina", military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X.
Saree also warned people to avoid Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District -- already struck once this week -- calling it a "military target".
He added that a power station in Jizan, southern Saudi Arabia, would be targeted "in the coming hours". Meanwhile the Houthis' AlMasirah television reported a coalition air raid on a power station in Mocha.
The two sides have exchanged attacks since the four-year truce broke down. On Friday, the Houthis accused the Saudis of striking a civilian boat, killing 19 people.
On Thursday, a Houthi attack damaged Riyadh's tallest skyscraper in the financial district -- just the latest significant strike on the world's top oil exporter.
Yemen's Saudi-backed government forces withdrew from areas near the Red Sea's Bab al-Mandab strait this month, ceding territory to the Houthis who launched a sweeping offensive in September.
The coalition intervened against the Houthis in 2015, after they seized the capital Sanaa and forced out the internationally recognised government. The conflict created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.