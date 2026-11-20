RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis warned civilians to evacuate the major port of Hodeida on Friday, prompting threats of widespread reprisals from the Iran-backed group.

The Houthis vowed to hit Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea ports if Hodeida was attacked, while warning Saudi airspace was "unsafe" and also threatening Riyadh's financial district.

The warnings could foreshadow yet another round of strikes, following months of missile and drone attacks and deadly air raids since a truce in Yemen's civil war collapsed in July.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition is asking civilians to evacuate the port of Hodeida... for their safety," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posted on X.

The Houthis quickly responded by saying "Jeddah and all enemy Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast will be targets for our forces" if Hodeida is hit.

They also "warn all airlines that Saudi airspace is unsafe, as it will be the theatre of our operations in the coming hours, except for the holy airspace over Mecca and Medina", military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X.