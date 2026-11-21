GENEVA: Countries agreed on Saturday to open a path towards finding an international agreement on regulating lethal autonomous weapons systems, though campaigners seeking to stop so-called killer robots were disappointed by the "watered-down" outcome.
After five days of gruelling talks at the United Nations, which ran into overtime, states agreed to open the door to building some form of pact over the next two years.
However, with warfare undergoing a radical transformation, spurred by artificial intelligence, non-governmental organisations wanted far swifter, legally binding rules on handing power over human life and death to autonomous machines.
Talks at the United Nations' Review Conference of the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) in Geneva stretched well into the early hours of Saturday.
The 128 countries party to the CCW "agreed to launch the elaboration of an international instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems, which should be conducted over the next two years", conference president Julien Thoni told reporters afterwards.
The process to get there had been tricky, with countries at odds and full consensus required for any decision.
While a majority of states went in favouring a legally binding agreement, countries that have the technology, including the United States and Russia, are reluctant to have their hands tied.
The process ahead should flesh out "which weapons can be forbidden according to international humanitarian law, and which is not forbidden but can be regulated", Thoni told AFP.
The Swiss diplomat said some countries had objected to the word negotiate, but had settled on elaborate instead.
Campaign groups said the outcome fell well short of expectations.
"States adopted a watered-down mandate that fails to chart a clear path towards a legally binding instrument," said the Stop Killer Robots (SKR) coalition.
"Autonomous weapons technology, including AI in the targeting cycle, is being deployed on the battlefield," said Nicole van Rooijen, SKR's executive director.
"Delaying the creation of a legally binding instrument puts civilians and humanity at risk."
Verity Coyle, the deputy director for arms at Human Rights Watch, branded the outcome "disappointing".
"It does not provide the urgent action needed to agree new rules -- but the technology is racing ahead," she said.