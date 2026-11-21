GENEVA: Countries agreed on Saturday to open a path towards finding an international agreement on regulating lethal autonomous weapons systems, though campaigners seeking to stop so-called killer robots were disappointed by the "watered-down" outcome.

After five days of gruelling talks at the United Nations, which ran into overtime, states agreed to open the door to building some form of pact over the next two years.

However, with warfare undergoing a radical transformation, spurred by artificial intelligence, non-governmental organisations wanted far swifter, legally binding rules on handing power over human life and death to autonomous machines.

Talks at the United Nations' Review Conference of the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) in Geneva stretched well into the early hours of Saturday.

The 128 countries party to the CCW "agreed to launch the elaboration of an international instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems, which should be conducted over the next two years", conference president Julien Thoni told reporters afterwards.