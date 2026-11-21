LIMA: A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the Andes in central Peru on Friday with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 7:09 p.m. local time. Its epicenter was in the Andes, 34 kilometers (21 miles) north of Junín, at a depth of 108 kilometers (67 miles).

Peru's Geophysical Institute said no damages or casualties had been reported. And the mayor of Carhuamayo near the epicenter, Abdel Vega, also told a local television station that there were no reports of victims or material damages.

The earthquake was felt in the Peruvian capital, prompting residents to rush into the streets.

Peru lies along the "Ring of Fire," a 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin, where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

In August, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Peruvian Andes left two people injured and damaged several homes, health centers and schools, while in July, a 5.5-magnitude quake in the Junín region resulted in six deaths and 30 injuries.