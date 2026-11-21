CHANDIGARH: With programmes planned in more than 90 countries and participation from students across over 70 nations, the 11th International Gita Mahotsav will take the message of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to a global audience from December 5 to 25.
Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool will formally inaugurate the Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on December 14 with Gita Yajna and Puja, while Delhi and West Bengal will participate as partner states for the first time.
Both states will establish cultural pavilions at Purushottampura Bagh, where tourists and devotees will be able to experience their culture, handicrafts and cuisine.
Talking to the media at Jyotisar in Kurukshetra, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Mahotsav will commence with a grand Crafts and SARAS Mela on the banks of Brahma Sarovar.
The Mela will continue for 21 days bringing together nationally renowned artists and craftspeople.
A Gita Sadbhavana Yatra will be taken out on December 4 from Jyotisar to Saraswati Setu, Pipli, with the cooperation of various religious and social organisations.
A Gita Run will also be organised on December 5. A three-day International Gita Seminar will also begin at Kurukshetra University on the same day. Gita scholars, experts and researchers from India and abroad will present their research papers, including through online participation.
Twenty scholars from 16 countries will participate in the seminar through the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.
Saini said Gita Mahotsav programmes will be organised in more than 90 countries through the Ministry of External Affairs. The Mahotsav will also be broadcast live in other countries. Apart from Kurukshetra University, the National Institute of Design (NID) and AYUSH University, Kurukshetra, will organise Gita seminars at their respective institutions from December 14 to 20.
He said a religious discourse will be organised at Gita Gyanam Sansthan from December 7 to 13 under the aegis of Jiyo Gita. A Sant Sammelan will be organised at the Kurukshetra Mela on December 13, where renowned saints from across the country will discuss the Gita and spirituality.
An All-India Devasthanam Sammelan will be held on December 18 and 19, with the participation of heads of various institutions from across India and saints from more than 20 countries.
He said Bhajan Sandhya programmes and Gita Maha Aarti will be organised on the sacred banks of Brahma Sarovar.
Cultural programmes will be organised at pilgrimage sites across the 48-kos Kurukshetra region from December 10 to 20. From December 14 to 20, cultural performances based on the Gita, Mahabharata and Lord Shri Krishna will be presented daily at Purushottampura Bagh, Brahma Sarovar.
Saini said Gita Yajna, Gita recitation and Bhagwat Katha will be organised at Jyotisar Tirtha on December 20 to mark Gita Jayanti.
On the same day, a Global Gita Recitation will be organised at Theme Park, Kurukshetra, with the physical participation of 27,000 students and online participation of more than one lakh students.
Lakhs of Gita devotees and followers from India and abroad will also join the programme online.
He said a 48-Kos Tirtha Conference will be held at the Kurukshetra University auditorium on December 8. Representatives of 182 pilgrimage committees from the Kurukshetra region will participate.
On December 20, Gita Jayanti, Deepotsav celebrations will be organised at all 182 pilgrimage sites in the Kurukshetra region. A Gita Shobha Yatra will also be taken out on the same day, with the participation of various religious, social and voluntary organisations of the town.
He said several special and new programmes will be organised during this year's International Gita Mahotsav.
For the first time, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), through the Ministry of External Affairs, will organise a special exhibition and connect students from more than 70 countries with the Gita Mahotsav.
Through ICCR, groups of students from Indonesia, Slovakia and five other countries will present cultural programmes based on the Gita.
He said exhibitions by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will also be organised at Purushottampura Bagh. Gita-based programmes will be organised with the participation of more than 15 lakh students from 1,800 Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.
Besides, an international seminar on Mahatma Buddha will also be organised.
He said representatives from 12 African countries will participate in a seminar to be held at Jyotisar on December 19. He said that a one-day Gita Mahotsav will be organised at prominent temples located in all 143 blocks of Haryana.
Saini said that a Gita Jyoti Yatra will be taken out from Jyotisar from December 2 to 19, covering all 182 pilgrimage sites. "Daily Aarti, light-and-sound shows and cultural programmes will also be organised at Jyotisar Tirtha," he informed.