CHANDIGARH: With programmes planned in more than 90 countries and participation from students across over 70 nations, the 11th International Gita Mahotsav will take the message of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to a global audience from December 5 to 25.

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool will formally inaugurate the Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on December 14 with Gita Yajna and Puja, while Delhi and West Bengal will participate as partner states for the first time.

Both states will establish cultural pavilions at Purushottampura Bagh, where tourists and devotees will be able to experience their culture, handicrafts and cuisine.

Talking to the media at Jyotisar in Kurukshetra, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Mahotsav will commence with a grand Crafts and SARAS Mela on the banks of Brahma Sarovar.

The Mela will continue for 21 days bringing together nationally renowned artists and craftspeople.

A Gita Sadbhavana Yatra will be taken out on December 4 from Jyotisar to Saraswati Setu, Pipli, with the cooperation of various religious and social organisations.

A Gita Run will also be organised on December 5. A three-day International Gita Seminar will also begin at Kurukshetra University on the same day. Gita scholars, experts and researchers from India and abroad will present their research papers, including through online participation.

Twenty scholars from 16 countries will participate in the seminar through the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Saini said Gita Mahotsav programmes will be organised in more than 90 countries through the Ministry of External Affairs. The Mahotsav will also be broadcast live in other countries. Apart from Kurukshetra University, the National Institute of Design (NID) and AYUSH University, Kurukshetra, will organise Gita seminars at their respective institutions from December 14 to 20.

He said a religious discourse will be organised at Gita Gyanam Sansthan from December 7 to 13 under the aegis of Jiyo Gita. A Sant Sammelan will be organised at the Kurukshetra Mela on December 13, where renowned saints from across the country will discuss the Gita and spirituality.

An All-India Devasthanam Sammelan will be held on December 18 and 19, with the participation of heads of various institutions from across India and saints from more than 20 countries.

He said Bhajan Sandhya programmes and Gita Maha Aarti will be organised on the sacred banks of Brahma Sarovar.