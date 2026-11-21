TEHRAN: Two tankers were attacked on Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz, at the heart of the conflict between Iran and the United States, a maritime monitor said, as Tehran announced a visit from mediator Qatar.

Negotiations between the US and Iran to end their war have stalled, months after it began with US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic in late February.

The Strait of Hormuz has become the focus of the stalemated conflict, with Iran continuing in its efforts to blockade the waterway and targeting vessels that cross without its authorisation.

The US military, meanwhile, has been escorting ships through the strategic strait, which carried one-fifth of the world's oil before the war, and maintains its own counterblockade of Iranian ports.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday that a Qatari delegation visited Tehran the previous evening and "held two hours of talks", without providing details.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: "The ongoing talks in the region must be given a chance, and the blockade must be lifted rationally."

"Our position is clear: as long as Iran's demands are not met, the discussion on the Strait of Hormuz and its opening is pointless," he said, quoted by state television.

"At the same time, we have always affirmed our readiness for dialogue, just as we are ready to defend ourselves."

Iran's conditions have included ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting oil sanctions and ending the US counter-blockade of Iranian ports.