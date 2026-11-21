CHANDIGARH: Two Indian-origin MLAs hailing from Punjab have been elevated in the cabinet of British Columbia Premier Lorne Doerkson government in Canada.

Jessy Sahota has been appointed British Columbia’s new Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, while Harman Bhangu has been named Minister of State for Labour and four other Punjab-origin legislators have been appointed parliamentary secretaries.

South Asian-origin MLA Zeeshan Wahla was sworn in as Minister of State for Housing. The appointments were announced after Doerkson took oath as British Columbia’s 38th Premier on Friday. He unveiled his Cabinet at a ceremony held at Government House in Victoria.

The four Indian-origin MLAs from Punjab have been appointed parliamentary secretaries are Mandeep Dhaliwal from Surrey North (Sport and Culture), Harj Dhaliwal from Surrey-Newton (TransLink), Jody Toor (Tourism) and Steve Kooner (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia).

Surrey emerged with strong representation in the new government, with six of the city’s 10 MLAs securing cabinet or parliamentary secretary roles.

Surrey-Serpentine River MLA Jessy Sahota and Surrey City Centre MLA Zeeshan Wahla both joined cabinet, while parliamentary secretary posts went to Harj Dhaliwal, Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, Surrey-Panorama MLA Bryan Tepper (Urban Policing), and Surrey South MLA Megan Knight (Metro Vancouver).

The appointments follow the October 24 provincial elections, in which the Conservative Party, under Doerkson’s leadership, secured a majority, ending nine consecutive years of BC NDP rule.

Last month 14 Indian-origin candidates hailing from Punjab have been elected to the 44th British Columbia provincial assembly in Canada, matching the number of Punjab-origin MLAs in the outgoing house.

The Conservatives had won 64 of the 93 seats in the Legislative Assembly, while the BC NDP secured 27 seats and the Green Party won two. The estimated voter turnout was 52 per cent, with around 1.95 million people participating in the election.