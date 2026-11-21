FRANKFURT: Protesters rallied across Europe on Friday to vent anger over issues from high living costs to military spending and the climate crisis, ramping up pressure on political leaders they accuse of ignoring the concerns of young people.

Demonstrators hit the streets in cities from Italy to Germany, Switzerland and Britain, many waving signs emblazoned with "fight for our future", setting off flares and burning cardboard models of tanks.

The rallies, coordinated by a youth-led coalition of over 50 groups, are fuelled by grievances that vary from place to place, including Israel's war in Gaza, high rents and deteriorating learning conditions at schools and universities.

But a common theme runs through them -- a sense that governments across the continent are too busy with geopolitical crises and helping big business, and not investing enough in the well-being of younger generations.

Olivia Ferrario, an 18-year-old high school student at a protest in the Italian city of Milan, told AFP that young people were displaying their "dynamism and determination" by taking to the streets.

"If the government does not listen to us, we cannot remain silent," she said at the demonstration that attracted tens of thousands of protesters.

Police deployed in large numbers due to fears of a repeat of the street violence that has marred recent major protests in France and other countries.

- 'Lost so much hope' -

In Switzerland, organisers claimed that more than 40,000 protesters had taken to the streets nationwide.

"Austerity is social violence," read a banner in Lausanne, while another blared: "Be vegan, but eat the rich."