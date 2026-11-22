BEIJING: Beijing's commerce ministry denounced on Sunday a recent move by Washington to cut direct access for Chinese telecom giants to US phone numbers, calling the decision "malicious".

The order, approved in a vote on Thursday by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), aims to curb access to US phone numbers by "bad actors" it said were responsible for "illegal robocalling campaigns".

Affected entities include China's three biggest telecom firms, the state-owned China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile.

"Without any factual basis, (the FCC) has violated the principles of non-discrimination and fair competition to wantonly smear and maliciously suppress Chinese telecommunications firms," Beijing's commerce ministry said in an online statement.

Recent moves by the FCC aimed at "decoupling" ties in the telecoms sector "run counter to the important consensus reached by the two heads of state", it said.

They "undermine the stability of China-US economic and trade relations", it said, urging Washington to "revoke" the steps and warning China may take its own "necessary measures".