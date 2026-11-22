ANTALYA: The COP31 climate talks headed for a historic defeat Sunday as a final deal collapsed over a fossil fuel impasse and the summit lurched into record overtime in Turkey.

A contentious agreement was dramatically rejected in a chaotic finale to the UN climate summit nearly 48 hours after its official close in Antalya.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who urged nations to send fossil fuels "the way of the dinosaurs" during a fiery speech at COP31, expressed deep dismay over the failure to reach consensus.

"I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands," the outgoing UN chief said in a statement.

Australia's Climate Minister Chris Bowen, who presided over two weeks of grinding negotiations, conceded he could not overcome "what I now see as unbridgeable red lines".

"Unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision... And that's disappointing. Very disappointing," he told a throng of reporters as the summit limped to the finish.