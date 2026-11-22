JAKARTA: A fire swept through a candy factory in Indonesia's Banten province, killing at least three workers and leaving 36 others unaccounted for, officials said Sunday.

The blaze broke out at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in the Serang district of Banten province, which borders the capital, Jakarta, at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Flames engulfed the three-story factory, sending thick black smoke into the sky, television reports showed. Debris littered the floor of the burned-out structure, including twisted metal and blackened, corrugated iron roofing.

A company representative said Sunday 300 workers were inside when the blaze started. He added 54 were initially missing, but 15 have since been rescued. The rescued included four injured workers, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement.

The remains of the three killed were transferred to a hospital in seven black body bags for identification.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Survivors said the fire originated from a cooling unit on the third floor, local media reported.

Although the blaze had largely been contained as of Sunday, firefighters were still carrying out intensive cooling operations before they could access all parts of the factory, said Tubagus Mahfud, operations chief of the Serang fire department, adding that the remaining hotspots were concentrated in the central and rear sections of the building.