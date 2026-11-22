CHANDIGARH: Former Canadian minister of Indian origin hailing from Punjab, Navdeep Singh Bain, has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party in Ontario, pledging to focus on getting the party in shape for the next election.

By winning the Liberal party leadership, Bains has become only the second turbaned Sikh to lead any federal or provincial party in Canada. Before him, Jagmeet Singh headed the New Democratic Party from 2017 to 2025.

The 49-year-old Bains was born in Toronto in June 1977, but his family hailed from Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab got 50.3 percent of the vote on the third and final ballot at the party's leadership convention.

Bains defeated Lee Fairclough in the third round of the election as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party by getting 50.3 percent of the votes against 49.7 percent votes by Lee out of 20, 510 cast votes. In the first round, he got 44.1 percent of the votes against 33.7 percent for Fairclough and in the second ballot he got 46.1 percent against 38.2 percent of Fairclough.

"This may be the end of a leadership race, ladies and gentlemen, but this is just the beginning of our campaign to replace Doug Ford and the (Progressive) Conservative Party of Ontario," he said.

Bains has been one of the biggest supporters of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Conservative Party has been in power in the province since 2018. He was elected yesterday evening and replaced Bonnie Crombie, who had left the party leadership earlier this year.

Before entering politics, Bains was a senior financial analyst at Ford Motor Company. After leaving parliament in 2021, he became an executive who remained one of the longest serving ministers of innovation, science and industry in Justin Trudeau-led the federal government of Canada from 2015 to 2021 and introduced the most comprehensive innovation and skills plan in over three decades. He had started his political career by winning the first election from Mississauga-Brampton South in 2004.

Bains has been elected as party leader only a day after two Punjab-origin lawmakers were made ministers in the British Columbia provincial government, apart from four other Punjab-origin members as parliamentary secretaries.