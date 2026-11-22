ANTALYA: The newest and possibly final agreement to come out of United Nations climate talks doesn't contain the words "fossil fuels," the chief cause of global warming, or specifically call for a move away from climate polluting coal, oil and gas.

The draft from Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, co-president of the two-week conference in Antalya, Turkey, called COP31, was released in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Kurum gave negotiators only about three hours to make objections or request changes before the draft is presented to what may be the summit's final meeting, where countries will either accept, reject or express their reservations about the agreement.

"We are at a very critical point, and our goal is to reach a conclusion here," Kurum said Sunday, following back-to-back delays to the meeting. "If there is genuine sincerity — if there is a real desire to get something done — I believe it can be achieved in this plenary."

Several nations have made serious objections to the draft, which needs near-unanimous consensus for approval.

The proposal does include a specific goal on supporting technology that captures carbon pollution and stores it, which is hotly debated and backed by the oil industry.

Since the draft went public after 3 a.m., negotiators and activists did not immediately respond to the latest version. The conference, scheduled to end Friday, is now in double overtime.

Organizers worry that as negotiators depart Antalya there may not be enough delegates left in the room to pass the draft.

Panama has vowed to formally object to a final agreement that doesn't put a cap on oil production, acknowledge failing goals to limit warming and beef up finance for nations to adapt to climate change, among other demands. Panamanian Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro said the talks were being held hostage by a "petroleum mafia" and need to be reformed.