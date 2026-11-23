DHAKA: Bangladesh's former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Monday called for an end to attacks on branches of Grameen Bank, saying nearly 100 outlets of the microcredit institution had been targeted with petrol bombs since the beginning of this month amid a fresh wave of political violence in the country.
In a statement, Yunus, who founded the bank, said its branches were being attacked almost every day and alleged that the pattern of violence suggested that the perpetrators were acting on directions from "someone at a higher level".
"Looking at the pattern of the attacks, it appears that someone at a higher level is directing the perpetrators to carry out such attacks," he said, in an apparent reference to the leadership of the disbanded Awami League, whose chief and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is currently living in exile in India.
Yunus said nearly 100 of Grameen Bank outlets across the country were targeted with petrol bombs since the beginning of November.
Media reports put the number of Grameen Bank branches torched or vandalised across the country at 97 since the beginning of November.
The former chief adviser urged the authorities to identify and bring those responsible to justice. He also appealed to people who understand the significance of Grameen Bank to speak out against the attacks and called on its supporters around the world to help persuade those planning and carrying out the violence to stop.
His statement came five days after suspected Awami League supporters set fire to his ancestral home in the southeastern port city of Chattogram on Wednesday.
Yunus, meanwhile, continues to receive security cover from the military-led elite Special Security Force (SSF) under an executive order issued by his interim government before it stepped down following the February 12 elections. The special protection is scheduled to expire on February 17, 2027.
The attacks come amid renewed political tensions in Bangladesh, where the Awami League has remained largely inactive since Hasina's government was toppled in a student-led uprising on August 5, 2024.
Hasina fled to India following the fall of her government after a brutal crackdown on protesters.
Yunus, 86, took charge of the interim administration following Hasina's ouster. His government subsequently disbanded the Awami League and initiated legal proceedings against its leadership, including Hasina, who was tried in absentia by a special tribunal and sentenced to death for crimes against humanity over the crackdown on protesters.
The latest spell of violence has coincided with Hasina's repeated assertions that she intends to return to Bangladesh, despite the death sentence.
Earlier this month, the 79-year-old leader vowed to return "at any cost", fuelling political tensions ahead of her proposed homecoming in December.
Hasina has sent two letters through a British law firm to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi in the past two weeks, seeking a passport and the return of her National Identity Card (NID) to facilitate her return. Bangladesh has rejected the requests.
According to official statements and media reports, the latest unrest has claimed four lives, with at least four police installations and 28 police vehicles set ablaze. Another 83 vehicles, including buses, were also torched across the country.
The worst violence has been reported from southwestern Gopalganj, Hasina's home district and a stronghold of the Awami League, where two police stations were set on fire.
The government has deployed hundreds of paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel to contain the unrest.
Police recorded 528 arrests nationwide between November 1 and 17 over alleged involvement in activities linked to political instability.
The authorities have also tightened security along the country's borders with India.
Both the Yunus-led interim administration and the subsequent elected government headed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have sought Hasina's extradition from India, even as Dhaka has declined to issue her travel documents for a voluntary return.
New Delhi has acknowledged receiving Dhaka's extradition requests but has not announced any decision on handing her over, saying the matter is being examined through established processes.
Prime Minister Rahman last week accused the Awami League of conspiring to destabilise Bangladesh to please its "masters across the border", as the party called a nationwide lockdown that triggered violence in several parts of the country.
He had also asked lawmakers of his Bangladesh Nationalist Party to return immediately to their constituencies and establish a visible presence on the streets alongside grassroots workers to counter the Awami League, rather than relying solely on government machinery and the administration.
Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami, the main opposition party, on Saturday launched a 40-day nationwide protest programme coinciding with Hasina's planned return in December.
"We will resist fascists with the people," Jamaat’s secretary general Mia Mohammad Porwar said at a rally marking the launch of the programme, in an apparent reference to the Awami League.