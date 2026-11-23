DHAKA: Bangladesh's former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Monday called for an end to attacks on branches of Grameen Bank, saying nearly 100 outlets of the microcredit institution had been targeted with petrol bombs since the beginning of this month amid a fresh wave of political violence in the country.

In a statement, Yunus, who founded the bank, said its branches were being attacked almost every day and alleged that the pattern of violence suggested that the perpetrators were acting on directions from "someone at a higher level".

"Looking at the pattern of the attacks, it appears that someone at a higher level is directing the perpetrators to carry out such attacks," he said, in an apparent reference to the leadership of the disbanded Awami League, whose chief and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is currently living in exile in India.

Yunus said nearly 100 of Grameen Bank outlets across the country were targeted with petrol bombs since the beginning of November.

Media reports put the number of Grameen Bank branches torched or vandalised across the country at 97 since the beginning of November.

The former chief adviser urged the authorities to identify and bring those responsible to justice. He also appealed to people who understand the significance of Grameen Bank to speak out against the attacks and called on its supporters around the world to help persuade those planning and carrying out the violence to stop.

His statement came five days after suspected Awami League supporters set fire to his ancestral home in the southeastern port city of Chattogram on Wednesday.

Yunus, meanwhile, continues to receive security cover from the military-led elite Special Security Force (SSF) under an executive order issued by his interim government before it stepped down following the February 12 elections. The special protection is scheduled to expire on February 17, 2027.