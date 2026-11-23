MADRID: Spain's Pedro Sanchez, a darling of the international left, puts his eight-year premiership on the line in a snap general election on Sunday which the conservative opposition is predicted to win.

AFP looks at the issues that will shape the vote, which could see the far right enter government for the first time since General Francisco Franco's dictatorship (1939-1975).

Housing crisis

Housing affordability has been a growing concern in Spain for years, but the issue moved to the centre of political debate after the eviction of an 87-year-old pensioner in Madrid sparked nationwide protests.

A shortage of social housing, the expansion of short-term tourist rentals, speculation by large investment funds and insufficient construction are among the factors identified by activists and analysts.

Sanchez brought forward the election, originally scheduled for 2027, after the conservative and far-right opposition voted down housing measures that his minority coalition presented in response to the protests.

The Socialist leader, 54, looked to capitalise on the discontent. Measures have since been passed, including more protections against evictions and curbs on the acquisition of property by large funds.

The opposition accuses him of failing to improve the situation during his time in office.

Rail disasters

Long a source of national pride, Spain's high-speed rail network -- the second largest in the world after China's -- is mired in doubts about its safety after two deadly collisions this year.

A crash in the southern region of Andalusia in January killed 46 people, while a second accident south of Madrid last month left another 69 dead.

Sanchez has come under fire for his management of the railways and suffered a blow weeks before election day when his combative ally, Oscar Puente, resigned as transport minister.

Migration

Tens of thousands of migrants streamed into the Spanish North African territory of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco in late July, triggering a humanitarian and political crisis.

Hundreds of them lived for weeks in makeshift camps, increasing tensions with locals in the small city of around 80,000 inhabitants, who protested regularly and accused the government of abandoning them.

Sanchez, an outspoken champion of immigration, came under fire for not preventing the mass entry and as the crisis dragged on for months. The situation has since eased as most migrants returned to Morocco.

Analysts believe the crisis benefited the far-right Vox party, which called the rush an "invasion" and has put tougher immigration policies at the centre of its programme.

A spike in arrivals in the long-running migration route from west Africa to the Canary Islands has also sparked concern in recent weeks.

More than 17,000 people have reached the Atlantic archipelago since October, almost matching the 17,788 arrivals recorded during the whole of 2025.

Corruption scandals

Propelled to power in 2018 promising to clean up Spanish politics, Sanchez is dogged by a slew of corruption scandals affecting relatives and top Socialist figures.

His wife Begona Gomez will go on trial for alleged embezzlement and influence peddling, while his former right-hand man Jose Luis Abalos was sentenced to 24 years in jail for corruption.

Former Socialist premier Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, Sanchez's mentor, is also under investigation for his role in alleged irregularities in the bailout of an airline.

Sanchez has always defended the innocence of his wife and Zapatero, as well as denying any irregular financing of his Socialist party.

Ascendant far right

The main conservative Popular Party (PP) has consistently topped most polls but is predicted to fall short of a majority.

Vox, the third-largest force in parliament, could become a kingmaker and demand concessions from the PP in any coalition talks, a scenario that played out after the latest regional elections.

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo insists his goal is to govern alone but has left the door open to talks with Vox.

Sanchez, on the other hand, would need to renew alliances with various small left-wing parties that have sunk in the polls.