WARSAW: Denmark has expelled a Russian official after it said it had thwarted an alleged plot to kill a Ukrainian American citizen on Danish soil. The case took a new twist Sunday when Polish authorities revealed that the same man was allegedly targeted by Moscow's intelligence services last summer in Poland.

Denmark is expected to ask the European Union this week for more decisive action stemming from the case, perhaps restricting Russian citizens from entering and traveling freely within the EU. Poland said it would support such measures.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia’s threats were becoming more real, reaching EU soil as the bloc continues supporting Ukraine as Moscow's full-scale invasion nears the five-year mark.

The case involves Albert Vasiliev, a rapper who performs under the name Kyivstoner and holds Ukrainian and U.S. citizenship, according to Danish media.

The assassination attempt in Denmark was planned for Sept. 25 during a concert north of Copenhagen, according to the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, known by its acronym PET. It said the plot was “planned and initiated by Russian intelligence services.”