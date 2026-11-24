An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Nepal's Koshi province early on Tuesday, with tremors reported across parts of India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China.

Tremors were reported across several parts of north Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, triggering panic among residents.

Meanwhile, a separate earthquake of magnitude 2.5 struck Assam’s Karbi Anglong district at 3:39 am, at a depth of 15 kilometres, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the Assam earthquake was recorded at latitude 25.743 N and longitude 93.355 E.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in either the north Bengal districts where the tremors were felt, or in Sikkim.

The tremors were felt at around 7 am, prompting people in several areas to rush out of their homes.