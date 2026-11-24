BANGKOK: Casualties from land mines or unexploded ordnance reached a five-year high in 2025, with Southeast Asia making up a disproportionate number of those killed or wounded, largely due to Myanmar's civil war, a report released Tuesday showed.

The annual global report by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines found civilians were the most affected, making up some 84% of the 6,929 casualties recorded in 2025, and half of them were children.

Land mine deaths in Myanmar hit record high for third year

In Myanmar, where both government military forces and the militias fighting against them make widespread use of mines, 1,891 casualties were recorded in 2025, the highest number of any country for the third consecutive year.

“Myanmar has gone beyond crisis to catastrophe, and has claimed the ignoble title of top producer of land mine victims for a 3rd year in a row,” said Yeshua Moser-Puangsuwan, a co-author of the Landmine Monitor 2026 report. “There is now contamination at some level in almost 2/3 of the townships of the country.”

On average, five people are killed or wounded by land mines daily in Myanmar, the report found.

Driven by the Myanmar figures, Southeast Asia, where there is also widespread mine contamination in Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and elsewhere, accounted for 27% of global casualties in 2025 despite having just over 8% of the world's population.