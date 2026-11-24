Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina could be brought back to Bangladesh only in handcuffs or under strict surveillance, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Tuesday, according to a local media report.

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a student-led protest that toppled her government.

Bangladesh has been seeking Hasina's extradition from India, while New Delhi has maintained that Dhaka's extradition request was being examined through a legal process.

Hasina’s spokesman Syed Mozammel Ali, speaking to a news agency on Tuesday, said she would return on December 16, which Bangladesh celebrates as Victory Day to commemorate independence from Pakistan after the 1971 war.

Hasina has urged Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to arrange her return on the national airline.

“Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” the spokesman said.

Responding to the report, Kobir said, “She can only be brought back in handcuffs or under strict surveillance."

He also said, "A distinction had to be drawn between what Hasina wanted and what could happen," as quoted by the state-run BSS news agency.

The issue of Hasina's return has emerged as a major source of tension between Dhaka and New Delhi, with the latest wave of unrest in Bangladesh following the government's rejection of her request for a fresh passport and national identity card earlier this month.

Hasina's lawyers had approached the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi seeking the documents to facilitate her planned return in December.

Dhaka has insisted that Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on protesters, must be brought back from India under a bilateral extradition treaty rather than allowed to return as an ordinary traveller.

Hasina has said she intends to return to Bangladesh on her own and surrender before a court. She has denied the charges against her.

On being asked about how the government planned to handle the current unrest in the country, Kobir said it was confident in its ability to respond and would keep the public informed.

"We stand firmly with the people at all times. We're dealing with the situation confidently and taking our people into confidence," he added.

Humaiun alleged that Awami League supporters were behind sporadic attacks intended to frighten the public and accused Hasina of sponsoring the attacks.

The latest spell of violence has coincided with Hasina's repeated assertions that she intends to return to Bangladesh, despite the death sentence.