Iran reiterated Tuesday that it would not hold talks with the United States to end the conflict unless several conditions were met.

Iran also said three oil tankers had struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire despite US aerial protection.

Meanwhile, at least nine Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli strikes in Gaza, local officials said.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here.

Iran rules out talks with US until its conditions are met

Iran's chief negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tuesday Tehran wouldn't negotiate with the US "until Iran's seven conditions are met," according to Iranian state television.

Iranian authorities haven't publicly stated what those conditions are. But Iranian state media have said they include the lifting of sanctions, the ending of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and the release of seized Iranian assets.

Qalibaf also warned that Iran would "shift the geographical scope of the conflict should the enemy make a mistake."