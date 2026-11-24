Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the country will send more than 6,500 migrants back to Myanmar in a new round of repatriations.

"The Foreign Minister has approved three naval ships to transport back on December 6 and 7, 1,500 Myanmar citizens," Anwar told the Malaysian parliament on Tuesday.

"And for the month of December, 5,303 will be brought back by aircraft at the expense of the Myanmar government," he said.

Malaysia in late September sent back around 1,500 Myanmar nationals as it launched a scheme that rights groups say may endanger migrants by returning them to the war-torn country.

The latest announcement comes five days after the International Court of Justice ruled in The Hague that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority.

The UN's highest court also ruled that Myanmar authorities must "allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return" of refugees displaced either within Myanmar or abroad.

Kuala Lumpur in late October said it would seek clarification from Myanmar over reports that hundreds of migrants recently returned were being held in military detention.