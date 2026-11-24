RIO DE JANEIRO: An elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease who survived 11 days on his own in the Amazon rainforest is currently recovering at a hospital in the Brazilian city of Macapa, as rescue workers reveal more details about his surprising ordeal.

Janarino Ferreira dos Santos, 74, was rescued by park rangers and volunteers on Friday in a thick patch of rainforest about 10 km (6 miles) from Macapa in northeastern Brazil. Rescue workers said Dos Santos was able to survive in the jungle by eating berries, drinking water from natural sources and making bedlike structures with the leaves of acai palms, where he could rest for the night.

“When he was younger he had worked in the rainforest, so he knew how to get around,” said Aniel Cardoso, a park ranger who helped find dos Santos.

Cardoso and a group of volunteers who joined the search for dos Santos on Friday said they were able to find the man after they identified his footprints and realized he had been walking around in circles. As they tracked dos Santos’ footprints, the rescuers came across a bed made from acai leaves that looked like it was at least four days old. Later, they came across a second bed with leaves that seemed to have been taken down from a palm tree that same morning.

“That’s when we realized he could be alive, and that he could be close,” Cardoso said. The rescuers found dos Santos in a thick patch of the forest, sitting down barefoot and wearing only underwear.

“He wasn’t able to talk, he was no longer walking and he was very thirsty,” Cardoso said.