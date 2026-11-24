MOSCOW: Russia's lower house of parliament approved a 2027-2029 state budget Tuesday and separately passed a series of tax increases to fund Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The budget allocates approximately 17.15 trillion rubles ($208.9 billion) for national defense in 2027, up from the 12.93 trillion rubles ($157.5 billion) in 2026. The amount is also a marked increase from the 13.6 trillion rubles ($165.7 billion) forecast for expenditure in 2027 in last year's budget.

The government seeks to help cover rising military costs with additional taxes on mining companies and income from citizens' investments.

Deputies approved the bill with 396 votes in favor and 37 abstentions. It now goes to the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, for approval.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has increasingly sought to squeeze tax revenue out of businesses and consumers to support his nearly five-year war in Ukraine, even as the country's economy increasingly skews toward military spending at the expense of civilian needs.

Russia's budget deficit has swelled beyond forecast this year because of heavy military spending and sluggish economic growth. The economy has also been strained by sanctions, high interest rates for nonmilitary companies, labor shortages and Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries and export terminals.

Dmitry Kobylkin, head of the parliamentary faction for the ruling United Russia party, hailed the bill as a "victory budget," writing in a statement that it included spending on national defense and care for veterans and their families, as well as state social support.

Additional funding for veterans' programs was added before the bill's second reading, Russian state news agency Tass reported. The programs include Time of Heroes, a Kremlin-backed program that seeks to prepare former soldiers for careers in government.