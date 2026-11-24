DEA has long allowed drugs to 'walk'

The DEA at times has allowed traffickers to continue operating under strict surveillance when agents suspect they are moving cocaine, heroin and marijuana so as not to spook bigger targets — a strategy known as permitting drugs to "walk."

Fentanyl, however, was supposed to be different. The drug poses such an unprecedented danger that the DEA for years ran a public safety campaign with the slogan "One Pill Can Kill."

The Justice Department in 2017 began instructing agents to seize fentanyl whenever "practicable" since even unintentional contact can prove deadly. However, officials loosened those rules in 2024 to give agents more discretion even after DEA whistleblower David Howell questioned the morality and effectiveness of letting fentanyl hit the streets.

"Agents are driving around in a car plastered with 'One Pill Can Kill' and at the same time walking hundreds of thousands of pills of fentanyl," said Kevin Small, a former colleague of Howell's. "They're hypocrites."

The AP's reporting prompted a congressional oversight inquiry and a criminal investigation by New Mexico's attorney general amid bipartisan outrage.

Even as the fentanyl crisis has subsided from its peak, it continues to batter New Mexico, where officials in Albuquerque recently declared a state of emergency and last week sued the Justice Department for $153 million in damages. Overdose deaths from the drug, much of it crudely manufactured in Mexico, spiked 44% last year in the state.

"This is like trying to prevent my house from burning down by negotiating with an arsonist," New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said in an interview, referring to the DEA. "They are fully engaged in the cover-up because they know they went too far and it's wrong."

A DEA spokesperson declined to answer questions due to an ongoing review by the US Justice Department's inspector general. The agency previously said its decisions were lawful and coordinated with federal prosecutors to prevent public harm.

"Our response has not changed," DEA spokesperson Amanda Wozniak wrote in an email.

The US attorney's office in New Mexico and Justice Department declined to answer questions.

"The Department of Justice is committed to using every lawful tool available to identify, disrupt and dismantle the organizations responsible for trafficking fentanyl into our communities," Tessa DuBerry, a US attorney's office spokesperson, wrote in an emailed statement.

The DEA quickly identified the distribution ring's alleged leader

Defenders of DEA's wait-and-see approach have said it can lead to bigger busts and the removal of higher-ranking bosses. In this case, authorities launched an investigation in the summer of 2024 into Heriberto Salazar Amaya, the alleged leader of a trafficking ring that prosecutors say generated as much as $2 million a month in sales.

The 38-year-old Mexican, who had been on the DEA's radar for a decade, was arrested in April 2025 on charges of drug trafficking and is scheduled to be tried next year. He has pleaded not guilty. His defense attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

Federal prosecutors have charged 15 other people in the case, many of them low-level couriers. A dozen of those have pleaded guilty, mostly to drug charges. None of the group's foreign suppliers in Mexico has been named.

The DEA investigation was extensive and required finesse as agents eavesdropped on the network's every move.

Agents set up covert cameras on residential streets and self-storage facilities, once nearly blowing the surveillance when a DEA technician stood shoulder to shoulder with a courier in the elevator of an Albuquerque Extra Space.

The DEA confirmed Salazar Amaya's identity through a series of ruse calls, including one in which agents at a Las Vegas eatery secretly filmed him answering a call from a woman asking about a washer and dryer for sale.

"You have the wrong number," Salazar Amaya answered before hanging up.

In recordings of intercepted phone calls reviewed by AP, the soft-spoken Salazar Amaya sounded more like a switchboard operator than a cartel kingpin. Using a string of aliases and 14 phones, he can be heard taking orders and dispatching couriers to deliver large orders of drugs to major dealers from Phoenix to Denver.

"I'm super stressed," Salazar Amaya told one buyer, explaining that he had gone to urgent care suffering from blurry vision and an exploding headache.