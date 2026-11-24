MEXICO CITY: The United States flew a surveillance drone over Mexican territory to help the government track down and capture a top drug lord over the weekend in Sinaloa, Mexican security officials said Monday.

The recent detention of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro” illustrates increasing law enforcement cooperation between the neighboring countries, but U.S. involvement in Mexican security operations has long been a touchy subject.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pressured Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to crack down on cartels, while Mexico has repeatedly underscored its sovereignty.

On Monday, Sheinbaum emphasized that U.S. forces were not allowed to operate on the ground in Mexico and the governments were only sharing intelligence.

“This case in particular demonstrates the capacity of the armed forces” of Mexico to make major detentions, Sheinbaum said.

The U.S. has sought to line up allies across Latin America to allow U.S. forces to operate in their territories, with mixed responses from across the region.

The weekend detention of the capo, who was one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives, triggered a burst of violence in the northern state of Sinaloa that left 20 people dead in the city of Guasave. Among them were four soldiers and 16 suspected criminals, Mexican officials said Monday.

Defense Secretary Gen. Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said Monday that the capture of Meza Flores and 16 members of his criminal group was the result of “very important intelligence sharing” with U.S. authorities over the past three months to pinpoint Meza Flores’ location in Guasave.

In the week leading up to Meza Flores’ capture, that included authorizing the U.S. to fly intelligence drones over Mexican territory to assist Mexican law enforcement to later surround the capo and go in for the capture, Trevilla Trejo and other Mexican officials said.

They emphasized that the intelligence mission was carried out in compliance with Mexican law.