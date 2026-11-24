NEW YORK: A top House Democrat is broadening his investigation into Donald Trump Jr.'s venture capital fund 1789 Capital by demanding records from four companies that secured an investment before benefiting from lucrative federal contracts or policies.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee and the panel's incoming chair, sent letters on Monday evening to the defense contractor Hadrian Automation, vape maker Juul Labs, prediction market platform Polymarket and the online firearms seller GrabAGun.

The Maryland congressman requested that each firm send him two years' worth of communications with 1789 Capital and other select documents, saying the materials would help him investigate whether US President Donald Trump's eldest son used insider information to orchestrate or anticipate government actions that boosted the companies and his own finances. Both Trump Jr. and 1789 Capital, which is based in Palm Beach, Florida, deny any wrongdoing.

The investigation was opened over the summer

The letters ramp up an investigation that Raskin opened in August into Trump Jr.'s firm, which he said "suddenly struck investment gold" after naming the president's son as a partner in 2024.

As one of the lawmakers who will be spearheading Democrats' oversight of the Trump administration when they take control of Congress in January, Raskin has said that uncovering information about bribery and financial corruption will be among his top priorities.

Trump Jr. has repeatedly rejected accusations that he has exploited government access for profit. At an Axios event last week, he acknowledged that he understood people's corruption concerns, but said that they weren't accurate, noting he has been an investor for decades.

"I can see what they are saying. It doesn't make it so," he said.

"The notion that I should somehow sit in a corner, suck my thumb and wait, you know, eight years — in this case 12 years — till we're out of the political game, it's not real."

1789 Capital also has forcefully denied claims of wrongdoing. In a letter to Raskin in September, the company's lawyers defended the firm's investment thesis as predating Trump's administration and said that while it "welcomes legitimate congressional oversight," it "has no intention of being held hostage to political gamesmanship."

On Monday, the company's attorney, Bill Burck, said the September letter explained flaws in Raskin's understanding, but Raskin "never bothered to reply."

"Facts are facts and Congressman Raskin has them wrong here, but persists in his tall tales against 1789," Burck said. "These are personal attacks untethered to actual evidence."

The firm was founded in 2022 and Trump Jr. was announced as a partner in November 2024.