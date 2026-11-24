SANNA: An airstrike on trucks and buses killed 26 people in Yemen's southwest, local officials told AFP on Tuesday, as the Houthis and government forces traded blame for the attack.
Yemen, one of the world's poorest countries, has become the most active front in the Middle East war with the Iran-backed Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition exchanging frequent attacks.
Two officials said coalition warplanes struck Houthi vehicles on Monday in Lahj province, where the group has advanced in recent weeks towards Aden, the government's interim capital.
The aircraft "targeted two vehicles belonging to the Houthis at the moment when a truck and a bus were passing by, in an area considered a front line", one of the officials said, adding 12 Houthi fighters and 14 civilians were killed.
The second official confirmed the death toll. Witnesses reported seeing charred bodies at the scene.
The Houthis' military spokesman blamed the Saudi air force for the strike, saying it would not go "unanswered".
But government forces said the Houthis carried out the attack.
The pro-Iran group targeted "civilian vehicles bearing no military markings, on a road that is a vital artery for the population", government forces spokesman Majed al-Nazli said.
Separate strikes on Monday killed 17 people and destroyed several buildings in the coastal province of Hodeida, the Houthis' telecommunications ministry said.
Yemen, embroiled in more than a decade of civil war, was sucked into the wider US-Iran conflict in July when a truce between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government unravelled.
Since then, the fighting has left more than 1,600 people dead and over 300,000 displaced in the country, the poorest on the Arabian Peninsula, according to the latest UN toll.
The Houthis, who already controlled swathes of Yemen, seized all government positions along the Red Sea coast, tightening their grip on the vital waterway where they have been targeting Saudi oil tankers.
They have also launched near-daily missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting military, civilian and oil infrastructure, while regularly reporting coalition airstrikes on Yemen.
The Houthi attacks have hampered Saudi oil exports and strike at the heart of the kingdom's efforts to diversify its economy by becoming a tourism, travel and business hub.
The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in early 2015, after the Houthis had captured the capital Sanaa and sent the internationally recognised government fleeing to Aden.
The war left hundreds of thousands dead and triggered a major humanitarian catastrophe before an uneasy ceasefire went into effect in 2022.