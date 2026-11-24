SANNA: An airstrike on trucks and buses killed 26 people in Yemen's southwest, local officials told AFP on Tuesday, as the Houthis and government forces traded blame for the attack.

Yemen, one of the world's poorest countries, has become the most active front in the Middle East war with the Iran-backed Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition exchanging frequent attacks.

Two officials said coalition warplanes struck Houthi vehicles on Monday in Lahj province, where the group has advanced in recent weeks towards Aden, the government's interim capital.

The aircraft "targeted two vehicles belonging to the Houthis at the moment when a truck and a bus were passing by, in an area considered a front line", one of the officials said, adding 12 Houthi fighters and 14 civilians were killed.

The second official confirmed the death toll. Witnesses reported seeing charred bodies at the scene.

The Houthis' military spokesman blamed the Saudi air force for the strike, saying it would not go "unanswered".

But government forces said the Houthis carried out the attack.

The pro-Iran group targeted "civilian vehicles bearing no military markings, on a road that is a vital artery for the population", government forces spokesman Majed al-Nazli said.

Separate strikes on Monday killed 17 people and destroyed several buildings in the coastal province of Hodeida, the Houthis' telecommunications ministry said.