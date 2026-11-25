JAKARTA: Rescuers were searching Wednesday for 29 miners believed trapped by flooding more than a day earlier in an unauthorized gold mine in Indonesia.

The miners were digging for grains of gold when heavy rain caused the Ciseureuh River to flow into the shaft Monday in the mining area in Bogor regency of West Java province. Authorities have not confirmed if anyone escaped, and there was no information on the miners' condition.

The shaft was estimated to be about 100 meters (330 feet) deep in a mountainous area south of the capital, Jakarta. The search-and-rescue team deployed after the flood was reported early Wednesday brought in submersible water pumps to suck the water from the hole and tried to close off openings where groundwater seeped in.

"Water inside the hole has not yet receded and is expected to take a long time to drain," Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency chief Desiana Kartika Bahari said in a statement. "Depth of the shaft, narrow access and limited lighting are among the factors being considered in determining the search strategy so personnel can operate safely."

Informal mining operations are common in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to thousands who labor in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death.

Landslides, flooding and collapses of tunnels are just some of the hazards facing miners. Much of gold ore processing involves highly toxic mercury and cyanide and workers frequently use little or no protection.