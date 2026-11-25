LONDON: A Roman mosaic, a bloodstained shirt, a bagel filled with barbecued pork, a sewer-clogging chunk of fat.

These are just a few of the objects that help encapsulate Britain’s teeming capital at the London Museum, which bills itself as the world’s largest city museum.

The museum opens Saturday after a years long, 437-million-pound ($573-million) refurbishment of Victorian buildings that were once part of the city’s Smithfield meat market.

It replaces the notoriously hard-to-find Museum of London, which was located half a mile (800 meters) away and closed in 2022.

The London Museum sits in a much more prominent location, between London’s financial district and the creative Clerkenwell area and next to the wholesale meat market, which is due to move elsewhere by 2030 after more than 800 years on the site.

Museum Director Sharon Ament says change has been the one constant in London for two millennia.

“The great thing about London is it’s always been a mashup,” she said. “A defining feature of London is people coming and going.

It started with a load of incomers creating (the Roman city of) Londinium, and it’s been ever thus.

And London has always been a place, I think, where you can come and go, be yourself, and take opportunities.”