JIUQUAN: China on Wednesday launched the Shenzhou 24 spacecraft with three astronauts two Chinese and a Pakistani sending the first foreign crew member to its space station.

Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, is flying alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, 51, and Wu Yi, 39, after the craft blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China on Wednesday morning. It successfully separated from a rocket and entered its predetermined orbit.

The launch marked the first joint flight involving Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China’s manned space program.

Hours earlier, crowds of people attended a send-off ceremony, with many holding up their phones to capture the moment.

In Pakistan, shouts of “God is great!” and “Long live Pakistan-China friendship!” rang out across the country as the spacecraft carrying Ali climbed toward space.

Many families living thousands of kilometers from the launch site shared the milestone for their country’s space program through television broadcasts.

In restaurants, customers followed the images on television, joining the celebrations with cries celebrating Pakistan’s friendship with China. Scientists at the headquarters of Pakistan’s space agency also watched the launch.

Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, told reporters at the center that he hoped this would be the beginning of greater cooperation in the future. He also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chinese leadership, scientists and engineers.

When asked if Pakistan could send astronauts independently, he said: “Certainly that day will come.”

Iqbal said Ali carried not merely his name but the Pakistani flag on his shoulders and uniform, lifting the hopes, prayers and technological aspirations of Pakistanis into orbit.