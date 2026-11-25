WASHINGTON: US lawmaker Grace Meng on Wednesday slammed the Trump administration’s proposal to impose a new round of tariffs on 14 economies, nearly all from Asia, and vowed to end the “costly” measures when the Democrats gain control of the US Congress next year.

Meng, the chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), said Trump’s tariffs have made life more expensive for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPIs).

“His (Trump’s) reckless trade wars have hit our nation’s three million AANHPI-owned businesses especially hard, many of which rely on imported ethnic and cultural goods that cannot be produced domestically,” Meng said in a statement here.

From New York City’s Chinatown to Chicago’s Little India to Orange County’s Little Saigon, the AANHPI communities were being crushed by Trump’s failed economic policies and want leaders who will deliver affordability.

“Next year, CAPAC members will reclaim Congress’s constitutional authority under Article I to regulate trade and work to end these costly tariffs once and for all,” Meng said.

She said tariffs on everyday goods and groceries have added additional costs for families, consumers, and small businesses.