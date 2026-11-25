CAIRO: A fire broke out on a major highway surrounding Cairo on Wednesday, leaving at least 30 people dead, Egypt's Health Ministry said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. The ministry said that in addition to those killed, at least 15 people were injured in the fire on Ring Road, a key artery that encircles the Egyptian capital.

At the scene, rescue workers were pulling people out of burning cars. An Associated Press video shows firefighters working to put out the fire spreading amongst the cars. Hundreds of people gathered near the scene in the Warraq district of Imbaba, a Cairo suburb.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expressed his condolences to the victims in a statement.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the 15 injured were taken to nearby hospital and that he would head to the scene himself. He said the death toll was preliminary, raising concerns it could rise further.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws are the main reasons behind most of the crashes.

In January, 21 people were killed and 16 injured in a massive multicar pileup on a road near the southern province of Beni Suef.