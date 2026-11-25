The United Nations warned Wednesday of a growing risk of atrocity crimes being committed by Israel against the Palestinians, and urged all states to take immediate preventative action.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said ongoing Israeli attacks, policies and violations against Palestinians indicated a "widening risk of further atrocity crimes" in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

"Israeli government representatives at highest levels have time and again spelled out policies of annexation, ethnic cleansing and collective punishment in the West Bank," he said in a statement.

"Across society, the incitement to hatred and to perpetration of violations amounting to atrocity crimes -- war crimes, crimes against humanity and even genocide -- has been appalling."

Turk said his office had repeatedly warned about the risk of Israel's actions in Gaza posing a "real threat to the continued existence" of the Palestinians as a group.

Most of Gaza's population of 2.1 million live displaced in tents or makeshift shelters in the territory, where Israel's military says it controls more than 60 percent of the land.

"I am extremely worried about the increasingly widespread and systematic nature of the violations being perpetrated across both the West Bank and Gaza," Turk said.