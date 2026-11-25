WASHINGTON: The US Army detonated a massive cache of toxic explosives stored in a tiny Iowa farming town Wednesday, saying the materials were too unstable to move and warning residents to shelter from a potential cloud of lead dust.

Officials said the 68 drums of lead azide -- the entire US stockpile of the degraded material -- were at risk of spontaneous explosion, requiring their destruction at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, where they had been stored for more than 15 years.

Extensive safety measures were put in place to curb contamination from the destruction of the nearly five tons of explosive material, and officials said the operation went well, with environmental authorities detecting no airborne lead after its conclusion.

The controlled explosion sent debris flying into the air and a large cloud of smoke over a tree line, while a New York Times reporter said the blast could be heard some 10 miles (15 kilometers) away.

"We reduced as close to zero as is absolutely humanly possible the risk to the health and safety of the people of Middletown and (the) extended communities throughout Iowa," US Army Major General Eric Shirley said in a video update after the blast, terming it "tremendously successful."

The US Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement that all of its "real-time air monitors are reporting zero detection of airborne lead throughout the region."

The detonation of the explosives was initially scheduled for November 20 but was postponed for three days, after which US President Trump paused the operation again before ultimately allowing it to proceed.

Following the explosion, Iowa's incoming Democratic governor Rob Sand praised "the experts on the ground who did all they could to make this detonation as safe as possible," while saying that the "lead-up to the detonation should never have been so chaotic and unclear."