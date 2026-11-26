KARACHI: The death toll from the collapse of a six-story building under construction in Karachi rose to four as rescuers searched for several people still believed to be missing beneath the rubble, police and rescue officials said Thursday.

Another 14 people with injuries have been pulled out since Wednesday when the building collapsed in Karachi's Baloch Colony neighborhood, local police official Ammar Awan said.

TV footage from the scene in Pakistan's southern port city showed rescuers in orange uniforms and helmets standing on enormous slabs of collapsed concrete amid broken masonry and tangled construction supports. Rescue officials initially reported one death before recovering three more bodies overnight.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that rescuing those trapped beneath the debris remained the priority but he did not say how many people were missing. Authorities dismissed more than a dozen officials Thursday over alleged negligence, according to a government statement.

Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where construction standards are often poorly enforced and builders frequently use substandard materials or disregard safety regulations to cut costs.

The roof of a private school collapsed in the northwestern city of Peshawar city, killing 34 children and a teacher.