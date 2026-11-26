China denounced a defence pact between Australia and the Philippines on Thursday, arguing it would "exacerbate tensions" in a region crisscrossed by competing territorial claims and vowing to "safeguard" its rights.

The agreement between Canberra and Manila, struck this month during a visit to the Philippine capital by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, updates a decades-old memorandum.

The countries have steadily increased defence cooperation in recent years, including joint maritime patrols in the strategically vital South China Sea.

Beijing claims most of the South China Sea despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis. US ally the Philippines has been engaged in years of confrontations with China over disputed areas of the waterway.

"Certain Philippine politicians, driven by their selfish interests, are spreading false narratives about China, constantly engaging in provocations and stirring up trouble," Chinese defence ministry spokesman Chen Xi told a news conference on Thursday when asked about the deal.

Those individuals are "attempting to enlist the backing of forces from outside the region to embolden themselves and create disturbances in the South China Sea", he said.

"This will only exacerbate tensions and undermine regional stability."

If faced with infringements or provocations, China will "take necessary measures to respond firmly", Chen warned, in order to "resolutely thwart any attempts to plunge the South China Sea into chaos".

The defence deal between Australia and the Philippines involves enhanced maritime activities, sharing of information and defence infrastructure development as key elements, according to Canberra.