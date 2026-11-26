NEW YORK: A federal judge on Wednesday sided against Democrats on the federal government’s taxpayer-funded ads that promoted partisan messages and President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections, declining to extend a temporary ban.

The Democratic National Committee had argued the TV spots were illegal government-sponsored propaganda intended to promote the president’s campaign message just weeks before November’s midterm elections. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan comes after another judge in a similar case in New York also declined a long-term ban on the ads.

AliKhan noted that a previous temporary restraining order against the ads had been issued when the election was less than a week away.

“But the November 2026 midterm elections have come and gone,” she wrote, adding that the DNC was now claiming the party could be harmed by the ads in December congressional runoff elections or even because the 2028 presidential cycle has already begun.

AliKhan took issue with the DNC's argument that the “permanent” nature of campaigns justified an injunction against the ads.

“Such an argument, taken to its logical conclusion, would allow the DNC to seek preliminary relief in perpetuity because it could always point to the occurrence of some election somewhere in the country,” she wrote.