COPENHAGEN: Hackers have broken into Denmark's national registry and accessed the personal information of 11,000 people, the government said on Thursday, two months after another huge data hack.

Danish authorities said they had updated and modernised their security systems since the previous attack in early October, when the data of 8.8 million people was illegally accessed.

Despite that, "the administration of the Civil Registration System (CPR) has discovered a new security breach," the digital affairs ministry said.

"Unauthorised third parties have accessed the CPR data of 11,000 people."

It added: "The incident was stopped thanks to a new technical monitoring system for consultations, introduced after the first incident."

Neither the perpetrators of the latest breach nor those behind the October hack have been identified yet.

But in October an unidentified person contacted Danish newspaper Politiken in English via an encrypted messaging service and claimed responsibility for that breach.

The supposed hacker said they had found an entry point into the register within a few hours by using the login credentials of a former employee of a small Danish company.

They said the employee's password was 123456.