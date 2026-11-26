Authorities are investigating why a small plane carrying six members of a Florida family crashed off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday. They were returning home from a fishing trip, relatives say.

The plane's pilot was Brent Stokes, the 50-year-old president of a marine contracting company based in Fort Myers, according to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. Stokes' company's website described him as an “avid fisherman and life time boater.”

The other victims were Stokes’ 16-year-old son, Hunter Stokes; Stokes’ sister, Arlyn Knox, 43; her husband, Michael Knox, 43; and their two sons, 12-year-old Charles Holden Knox and 10-year-old Truett Knox.

Arlyn and Michael Knox ran Knox Technologies, a Fort Myers-based IT company they founded in 2012, according to the company’s website.

The Knox and Stokes families confirmed their deaths in an emailed statement provided to The Associated Press.

“They died doing what they loved: celebrating the start of a wonderful holiday season with a fishing trip together, before heading home to be with the rest of our family,” the statement said. “In the middle of our grief, we are holding on to that, and to how much love they gave us and how much love surrounds us now. We will carry them with us always.”

Lynd said that autopsies are being performed on Brent Stokes and Michael Knox, who was also a licensed pilot.

The air traffic control regional tower in Mobile, Alabama, reported at about 3:45 p.m. that it had lost contact with the aircraft, according to the Coast Guard. The closest National Weather Service station, in Pascagoula, shows there were light winds, no precipitation and clouds blanketing the sky in the area at the time of the crash.

The pilot doesn’t appear to have reported any problems when the plane took off from an airport in New Orleans or made a distress call during the flight, according to air traffic recordings publicly available on the website LiveATC.net.

Shortly before losing contact with the plane, an air traffic controller at Gulfport–Biloxi International Airport advised the pilot of precipitation and adverse weather in the area.