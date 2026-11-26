Tokyo, Japan: The wife of a Japanese journalist detained in Russia said the family is "trapped in grief", pleading for his return as his parents worry they will never see their son again.

Moscow arrested journalist Yuki Imai, a reporter with the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, on the Far East island of Sakhalin in October on spying allegations.

"Since that day, our family has remained trapped in grief," Nozomi Imai said in a statement, adding that she felt as if her "heart were being ripped out" when she saw footage of her husband being taken away.

The detention of the 34-year-old reporter helped plunge relations between Tokyo and Moscow to a new low.

Nozomi said when her husband was detained, October 13, it was the final day of his two-year assignment based on Sakhalin, and he was moving back to reunite with his family -- including their nearly two-year-old daughter.

"He had been so looking forward to coming home. During his posting, our daughter was born," Nozomi, 32, said.

"Yuki Imai is not only a journalist. He is a beloved son, husband, and father," she said.

"Please – please return this precious papa to his little daughter."

Since his arrest, Japanese diplomats have twice visited Yuki at a Moscow detention facility and confirmed that he is in good health.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who has denied Russia's spy charges, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week on the sidelines of a regional summit in Shenzhen, China, to discuss Yuki's detention among other issues.

Imai's newspaper has stressed its independence from the government.

In the wake of Nozomi's statement, Japan's top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said Thursday that Japan would "continue to strongly urge the Russian government to immediately release" Yuki.