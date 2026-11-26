KYIV: Russia is preparing another major attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, logistics and critical services, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday, as US envoy Jared Kushner said President Vladimir Putin has "shown restraint" in the war by agreeing not to use nuclear weapons.

Kushner, who is mediating Russia-Ukraine talks with envoy Steve Witkoff, said that after talking at length with Putin he believes the Russian leader wants peace almost five years after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Putin "has agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing, and he's reassured us that that's not his intention," Kushner said on the MD Meets podcast by Axel Springer Creators.

The son-in-law of US President Donald Trump added that "what (Putin) is saying is peace, but I think it's always peace on what terms" as the talks have hit "a little bit of a deadlock" over the fate of Ukrainian territory.

Zelenskyy and European leaders have criticized Putin for what they describe as Moscow's refusal to compromise and determination to press on with an invasion that has killed hundreds of thousands of troops and thousands of Ukrainian civilians.

Putin wants a new relationship with Washington, according to Kushner, as Russia seeks to keep NATO away from its borders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that the United States is approaching talks on Ukraine with an understanding of the need to eliminate what Russia calls the "root causes" of the conflict, including "the creation of threats to Russia's security right on our borders."

Washington is "open to dialogue" and interested in diplomatic contacts, Lavrov said in remarks posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.