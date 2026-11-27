SYDNEY: Australia imposed counter-terrorism financing sanctions on Friday on two men it said committed antisemitic arson attacks on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Zohair Hassib and Kazem Hamad had used a "complex chain of proxies to orchestrate the horrific antisemitic arson attacks targeting Australia's Jewish community".

The 2024 attacks on the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne were seen as the first major antisemitic attacks in Australia.

They prompted the expulsion of Iran's ambassador last year when intelligence services concluded the Guards were responsible.

Friday's statement named the men for the first time. They were described by spy chief Mike Burgess in June as an Australian who was "a senior agent of the IRGC Quds Force running its networks around the world", and an Australian crime figure arrested in Iraq in January.

The sanctions listing shows Hassib was born in Australia and is a citizen of Australia and Afghanistan who is living in Iran.

Hamad, alleged to be behind an illicit tobacco ring in Australia, was arrested in Iraq after a joint investigation by police from both countries.

"Iran recruited him through a complex web of Iraqi-based militia groups," Burgess said in June.

The counter-terrorism financing sanctions restrict the men's access to funds by making it a criminal offence to make assets available to them, Wong said in a statement.