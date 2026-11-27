WASHINGTON: After Jensen Huang, former Nvidia top executive Jay Puri's relationship with senior tech executive Cenly Chen is under the scanner amid a US investigation into the alleged diversion of the company's servers to China.

Puri, who previously led Nvidia's global sales operations, and Chen, Super Micro's former chief growth officer, dated for several years before marrying on March 7, 2026, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Puri's professional association with Chen has drawn attention because he oversaw Nvidia's global sales and chip allocation.

Chen worked closely with the server maker's customers and had regular dealings with Nvidia.

"I never had to rely on personal relationships for professional gain," Chen told the Journal by email.

The Journal said Nvidia and Puri did not respond to its requests for comment.

Chen now runs AI computing provider ChronoScale.

Puri stepped down as Nvidia's executive vice president of worldwide field operations.

Nvidia said in a July securities filing that it expected him to stay on in a senior advisory role to help his successor, Nick Parker, take over.

Super Micro, meanwhile, told WSJ that Chen "did not manage Supermicro's overall relationship with Nvidia or our procurement of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs)".

It said that a process involving several departments determined how the company allocated Nvidia chips to its customers.

On March 19, the US Justice Department announced charges against a Super Micro co-founder, a sales manager and a third-party broker.

They were accused of conspiring to smuggle more than USD 500 million worth of servers containing advanced Nvidia chips into China.

The investigation also involves allegations that servers worth USD 2.5 billion were sold to Chinese customers through a Singapore-based front company.

The FBI has reportedly questioned a person familiar with Super Micro and sought information about senior executives, including Chen.

The report comes as NVIDIA deals with revelations about co-founder Huang's extramarital affair with an executive at Megaspeed International.

That executive is suspected by some US officials of having worked with Chinese intelligence.

Huang resigned from NVIDIA but returned as CEO this week, after US President Donald Trump intervened with the company's board.