PARIS: Dominique de Villepin, the former conservative prime minister who rose to international prominence as the face of French opposition to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, is back — this time seeking to stop the far right from coming to power in France.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the 73-year-old longtime ally of the late President Jacques Chirac said his main reason for running in next year's election is to prevent Marine Le Pen from succeeding Emmanuel Macron.

In a country riven by deep divisions and social tensions, de Villepin is championing reconciliation as a way to defeat the far right and prevent France from descending into chaos.

“It’s a huge danger for our republic. It’s a huge danger for democracy,” he said in a lengthy interview at his campaign headquarters. “I think the way the far-right designates some part of the population, the way that they can pave the way for xenophobia, racism, antisemitism, justifies the huge fight that we are preparing for. I believe that if France falls into the hands of the far-right, the whole Europe will fall.”

De Villepin’s popularity soared after he delivered an eloquent speech at the United Nations in 2003 opposing U.S. President George W. Bush’s planned invasion of Iraq. As foreign minister, his rejection of war embodied France’s ideal of independence.

France maintained that military action in Iraq was illegal and threatened to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution authorizing the invasion. De Villepin’s firm stance failed to prevent the war and strained diplomatic ties with the United States.

Today, his concerns are closer to home.