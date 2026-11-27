GAZA CITY: Hamas said Israel tried to kill the son of the Palestinian movement's chief Khalil al-Hayya in an overnight strike on Friday, with a Gaza security source telling AFP he survived.

The strike follows a series of killings targeting Hamas officials by the Israeli military in recent days, despite a ceasefire in the war-shattered Palestinian territory.

"Izz al-Din al-Hayya, the youngest surviving son of Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya, along with his family and the family of his late brother Azzam, survived an Israeli assassination attempt early Friday targeting a residential apartment in the Rimal neighbourhood, west of Gaza City," a security source in Gaza told AFP.

When asked by AFP, the Israeli military said it was looking into the incident.

Bassem Naim, a member of the Palestinian Islamist movement's political bureau, told AFP that "Israel's attempt to target the youngest son of Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya... constitutes 'state terrorism,'" while Hamas issued a statement calling the targeting "cowardly".