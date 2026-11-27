BELGRADE, Serbia: Marko Bojovic got up early on the day of Serbia's parliamentary election last month. As a logistics coordinator for the student movement, he wanted one final look at a plan designed to make sure activists were safe and the ballot was not rigged.

The meticulously crafted plan relied on a network of some 60,000 volunteers with specialized mobile teams that communicated through dedicated phone apps and kept changing venues to avoid state surveillance and stay connected, he said.

After all, the grassroots movement was taking on a formidable opponent. Strongman ruler Aleksandar Vucic was in power for 14 years, equipped with a well-oiled electoral machine, seemingly unlimited resources, a state apparatus, and almost the entire media landscape under the control of his right-wing Serbian Progressive Party.

Nonetheless, 24-year-old Bojovic was confident that the Students List would succeed. After leading two years of protests, the students managed nationwide mobilization, flawless organization, and — crucially — empathy.

Bojovic, who has a degree in history, drew a comparison between the election showdown and a Spartan battle. ”We would either come back with our shields, or on them," he said.

Their preparations paid off. Serbia’s youth on Oct. 25 scored a stunning victory admired well beyond the Balkan country’s borders. A month later, Bojovic and another logistics team member, Adrian Kraljevic, spoke to the AP about the strategy that helped undermine Vucic's popularity and defeat his party by a landslide.